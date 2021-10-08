Oneida Nation School District shuts down schools due to COVID, to reopen on Oct. 18

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oneida Nation School System (ONSS) staff person tested positive for COVID-19 and the district made the decision to close schools until Monday, Oct. 18.

According to the Oneida Nation School District, the potential exposure of COVID-19 was a factor in making the decision. School Administration and the Oneida Nation Public Health Department determined that it was in the best interest to close schools.

All school sites in the Oneida Nation School District are closed starting Friday, Oct. 8, and will remain closed through Friday, Oct. 15. School officials will reportedly communicate their plans to transition to virtual learning as soon as Oct. 8.

Officials say that the decision to close schools was done so with ‘an abundance of caution for our learning family and community’s safety in mind.’

