GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Oneida Nation School District shuts down schools due to COVID, to reopen on Oct. 18

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Oneida Nation High School

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oneida Nation School System (ONSS) staff person tested positive for COVID-19 and the district made the decision to close schools until Monday, Oct. 18.

According to the Oneida Nation School District, the potential exposure of COVID-19 was a factor in making the decision. School Administration and the Oneida Nation Public Health Department determined that it was in the best interest to close schools.

All school sites in the Oneida Nation School District are closed starting Friday, Oct. 8, and will remain closed through Friday, Oct. 15. School officials will reportedly communicate their plans to transition to virtual learning as soon as Oct. 8.

Officials say that the decision to close schools was done so with ‘an abundance of caution for our learning family and community’s safety in mind.’

There was no further information available.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the Game versus Bengals

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines

Locker Room: Recapping Sunday's win versus Steelers

Inside Skinny: How Aaron Rodgers changed local hometown business owners lives, donating more than $1 million

Xceptional Athlete: Denmark senior Donovan Short

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark move atop NEC with statement wins