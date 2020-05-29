Online class enrollment elevates to a new way of teaching and learning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect most aspects of our lives, which includes education. There has been a sharp increase in online enrollment for a variety of courses for nearly every college institution in our area.

As everyone is aware, in person college course studies have been suspended due to guidelines in place to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Students who want to continue their education, have an online only option, which really has been around for a long time. Jennifer Jones of UW Green Bay says, “We have always had online courses available for our students. The difference is now, all of our courses have to be completed online.”

This is all in order to keep everyone healthy and safe as we continue to deal with the crisis. What if you have a class, that requires “hands-on training” like mechanical, or medical? Fox Valley Technical College’s Dr. Chris Matheny says, “We can’t teach pilots how to fly airplanes online, we can’t teach welders how to weld online, and we can’t teach healthcare professionals how to care for patients online.” Dr. Matheny continues, ” We are working on creating new ways to teach courses keeping in mind the new rules on distancing that are in current practice.”

Online courses can be convenient, and for anyone who is currently looking for new employment and need to gain new skills, there might be a place for you through an online course. The demand for new skills are high at this time, as many are currently unemployed. Check with your college, for financial aid information and the complete list of available courses.

