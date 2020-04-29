Opening of Green Bay’s Bay Beach Amusement Park delayed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The opening of Bay Beach Amusement Park has been delayed due amid the coronavirus.

According to a Facebook post, the Green Bay amusement park says they continue to follow Governor Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, adding that “Because the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority we will continue to closely monitor conditions and listen to guidance from state health officials, government agencies, and our local health experts.”

Bay Beach Amusement Park explains that they continue to research and implement preventative measures as recommended by state and federal agencies that will enhance existing standards of cleanliness with rigorous cleaning procedures.

“Bay Beach Amusement Park is an important part of the Green Bay community. Our wonderful staff are anxious to get back to work to help provide your families with memories that will last for years to come. We have high hopes that we will soon see your smiling faces enjoying all that Bay Beach has to offer.”

A new opening date has yet to be set.

