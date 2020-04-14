“Operation Cold Brew” aims to keep Green Bay area hospitals caffeinated

Closings
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — Both of Luna Cafe‘s locations have been closed since last month, but inside, operations are still underway.

“We’re shipping out a lot of our coffee still to grocery stores and to people who were ordering online,” Paul Oleksy, assistant roaster with Luna Cafe told WFRV Local 5.

With those efforts still underway, the cafe decided to take up a charitable effort as well, after hearing that coffee was becoming hard to come by in area hospitals.

“The coffee pots and the brewers and things like that are kind of high-risk items because a lot of people are touching them,” Oleksy explained.

Oleksky told Local 5 that the cafe wanted to find a safe way to deliver coffee to healthcare workers on the front lines.

“We thought one of the safest ways to get them coffee would be if it were in cold brew form,” he said.

Cold brew coffee doesn’t have to be heated up and will stay good in the fridge for a few days.

“You grind it differently and you let it sit for a whole day in cold water and that way the product has a different, mellow-er flavor,” Oleksy said.

Over the past week and a half, they’ve donated cold brew to area hospitals about ten times.

“We usually drop off a case at at time, which is nine growlers full of cold brew,” Okeksy said.

That’s about 90 growlers of coffee so far, to help keep our healthcare workers going.

“That’s a way for hopefully some of the people on the front lines to get some coffee in their veins when they need it,” Oleksy said. “We’re just trying to help out as best we can. We can do coffee, they can do healthcare.”

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO OPERATION COLD BREW.

