Organizations team up for Vacunafest

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Earlier this month, Latinofest was canceled but organizers still wanted to come together and put on a community event. After a few weeks of planning, organizers created Vacunafest.

Vacunafest will provide those who have not received the vaccine a chance to get their shots. The pop-up vaccine clinic will be held at Pierce Park.

They will offer the Pfizer vaccine for anyone ages 12 and older and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available for anyone 18-years-old or older. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Organizers wanted to give communities of color more accessibility to the vaccine since many of those communities have low Covid vaccination rates. Appointments are not necessary but appreciated and walk-ins are welcome. ID and health insurance are not required.

Vacunafest will be giving out gifts to those who get vaccinated. They will be offering a free meal from the El Sabor Mexican Grill as well as helping people fill out their form for the $100 gift card. To register for a vaccine or to learn more information, please call (920) 204-6729 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday – Friday.

