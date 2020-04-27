1  of  2
Oshkosh Area Humane Society expand Community Pet Food Pantry and launch hand-free delivery service

Coronavirus

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area Humane Society (OAHS) announced on Monday that they are expanding their Community Pet Food Pantry Program to help residents in the community facing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic have resources available to continue caring for their pets.

OAHS Executive Director Joni Geiger says, “We recognize this is a difficult time financially for many people and we don’t want people to be in a position where they feel they may have to surrender their pet because of a lack of funds.”

The OAHS says residents in need can call the shelter for a 30-day supply of food through a hand-free service. The organization says they will also be providing a hand-free delivery service starting Monday through May 26 for people living in the City of Oshkosh who are unable to get to the shelter.

Geiger. says, “This is a new aspect of the program and we are so grateful to the volunteers who offered to provide this needed service.”

The Oshkosh Area Humane Society says those in need of pet food in the Oshkosh area can call (920) 424-2128 and OAHS staff will arrange a pickup or delivery time, “We want to keep pets in their homes with the people who love them.  It’s about keeping families together.  Although this is a temporary situation it is difficult for so many and we all need to help one another to get through this,” says Geiger.

