Oshkosh Area School District announces plan for virtual and in-person graduation ceremonies

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) announced on Friday that it will be hosting virtual graduation ceremonies in early June to honor the Class of 2020.

The District noted that seniors from Oshkosh West High School will have their virtual ceremony on June 1 at 6 p.m.

The students from Oshkosh North High School’s ceremony will be on June 3 at 6 p.m. as well.

District officials shared that both ceremonies will be available on two online platforms that families can choose to use. Both ceremonies will be aired once on Oshkosh Media’s Life TV as well as will be streaming live on OshkoshMedia.org and on the free Oshkosh Media channels on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

The OASD said that both of the virtual graduation ceremonies have been professionally pre-recorded and will feature speakers including the school board president, superintendent, and principals, as well as the senior class speakers.

The District is encouraging seniors to wear their caps and gowns as they experience the virtual ceremony and toss their caps when that point arrives in the ceremony comes.

The OASD added that they have plans to gather for in-person graduation celebrations in late July if the restrictions are lifted.

Oshkosh West High School’s in-person ceremony is set for July 28, and Oshkosh North High School will have their ceremony on July 29.

The OASD added that these dates are contingent on restrictions being lifted and if restrictions are not lifted by July 28, school board officials say the in-person ceremonies will not take place.

For details and instructions for accessing each high school’s virtual graduation ceremony visit the OASD website at www.oshkosh.k12.wi.us.

