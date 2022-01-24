Oshkosh Area School District extends masks requirement

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) -The Oshkosh Area School District has updated its masking protocols along with how they’ll handle isolation.

According to the District, they are extending its face-covering requirement for all students, staff, and visitors through February 25. They are also reducing its student isolation and quarantine from 10 days to five days in certain situations.

“We want to thank our students, staff, and families for their continued support,” stated Davis. “We urge our families to continue to prioritize our safety, as working together continues to be our best path forward.”

Earlier this month, the school district also changed staff quarantine/isolation times from 10 days to five days.

The school district says they are also hiring multiple positions and they have a continued need for substitute teachers and teacher assistants. Anyone with an Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree in any field can become a substitute teacher. You can find more information on their website.