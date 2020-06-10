Oshkosh Area School District opens outdoor spaces

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District’s (OASD) outdoor spaces, including playgrounds, tracks, fields, and nature areas are now open for public use.

The OASD announced on Wednesday that opening the outdoor facilities came after the approval from the Winnebago County Health Department of Health Services.

However, district officials said that organized activities or events like practices, games, or scrimmages will still not be permitted.

The OASD shared that staff are in the process of reopening the spaces and reinstalling equipment that had been previously taken down.

The district stated that when residents are using the OASD outdoor spaces, the following recommendations titled ‘Use at Your Own Risk Recommendations’ will be in place:

Practice social distancing and avoid close contact with others outside your household.

Keep OASD outdoor spaces safe; stay home if you are sick.

Bring hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes with them.

Practice good personal hygiene. Wash or sanitize your hands after touching surfaces. Avoid touching your face. Sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of your elbow.

If organizations would like to use the OASD outdoor facilities for scheduled practices or games, the district says organizations must complete the Facility Use Form and it must be approved before using the facilities.

