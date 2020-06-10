FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh Area School District opens outdoor spaces

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District’s (OASD) outdoor spaces, including playgrounds, tracks, fields, and nature areas are now open for public use.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The OASD announced on Wednesday that opening the outdoor facilities came after the approval from the Winnebago County Health Department of Health Services.

However, district officials said that organized activities or events like practices, games, or scrimmages will still not be permitted.

The OASD shared that staff are in the process of reopening the spaces and reinstalling equipment that had been previously taken down.

The district stated that when residents are using the OASD outdoor spaces, the following recommendations titled ‘Use at Your Own Risk Recommendations’ will be in place:

  • Practice social distancing and avoid close contact with others outside your household.
  • Keep OASD outdoor spaces safe; stay home if you are sick.
  • Bring hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes with them.
  • Practice good personal hygiene. Wash or sanitize your hands after touching surfaces. Avoid touching your face. Sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of your elbow.

If organizations would like to use the OASD outdoor facilities for scheduled practices or games, the district says organizations must complete the Facility Use Form and it must be approved before using the facilities.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay"

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"