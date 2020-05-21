Oshkosh businesses open, temporary use permits available to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- On Wednesday, businesses began to open their doors, after the Safer-At-Home restrictions were lifted. There are new guidelines for health and safety across the board now, that could take some getting used to.

At Peabody’s Ale House in Oshkosh, there aren’t too many adjustments that need to be made, because they do not fall into the dining category. “We don’t serve food, so we don’t have to deal with the dining in options that a lot of the other businesses have to deal with,” said Lindsey Frieler bar manager at Peabody’s. The Ale house, has an outdoor area already set up with table and chairs with umbrellas that are in compliance with the 6-feet of distance rule that is in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other locations that serve food, will need to comply with the 6-feet of distance rule, that could mean setting up extra seating on the exterior of the establishment. In order to handle that, the city of Oshkosh has created “Temporary Use Permits.” The TUP’s would allow for temporary patios, picnic tables-with umbrellas to be set up in the front, side, and rear yards. The TUP’s would also allow for seating to be set up in parking lots and in a neighboring property, granted approval from the owner.

According to the city’s press release, the new regulations are in place to protect that public health and safety of the establishments’ customers and employees, along with the establishment’s neighbors. The goal is to keep their current seating capacity but reduce the density of the populated area. For some, this new way of life could take some getting used to. “We’ve been doing this for a couple months now, in all of the stores, so it shouldn’t be too hard,” said Trevor Hoefler of Oshkosh.

Anyone who is in need of a TUP, would have to apply on the city’s website.The application form details the minimum requirements for zoning, county health, police, fire, and public works. Approval is estimated to take two-three business days. If you have any questions regarding the permits, you can call the Planning Services Division at (920) 236-5059. Application forms can be found here: https://www.ci.oshkosh.wi.us/assets/COVID_19_Temporary_Outdoor_Seating_Area_Review_Procedures_App.pdf

