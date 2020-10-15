Oshkosh City Hall opens for early voting Oct. 19

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh City Hall will be open for early voting beginning October 19 through November 6.

Oshkosh City Hall officials say the building will only be open to the public to conduct election-related

activities at the City Clerk’s office with the building remaining closed to the public for all other services. The City Clerk’s office will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Officials add that no other in-person services will be available in the building during this time period.

“We want those wishing to cast in-person absentee ballots to do so in as safe a manner

as possible,” says Oshkosh City Clerk Pam Ubrig. “Out of an abundance of caution, voters will

be the only members of the public to be able to conduct business in City Hall.”

Residents may register to vote at the City Clerk’s office starting October 15 through October 30. In-person absentee voting will take place from October 20 through October 30.

Latest Stories