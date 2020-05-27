Oshkosh Common Council waives penalties and interests for late payments on property taxes

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Common Council has announced that they are adopting a resolution to waive penalties and interests for late payments on property taxes for Oshkosh residents.

On May 27 the City of Oshkosh reported that residents will be able to waive penalty and interest for late payments on all May 31 and July 31 installments.

However, city officials noted that if taxpayers were negligent with either of their first two installments that were due in January or March, they have forfeited their ability for any future waiver of penalty or interest.

The City of Oshkosh added that taxpayers are still encouraged to make payments by the due date if they are able to do so by mailing in their payment or use the city’s drop box located at the front of City Hall on 215 Church Avenue.

City officials said that any payments made after July 31 must be made to the Winnebago County

Treasurer.

The Oshkosh Common Council announced that the waiver of late penalties and interest will end on October 1.

