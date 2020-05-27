1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh Common Council waives penalties and interests for late payments on property taxes

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Common Council has announced that they are adopting a resolution to waive penalties and interests for late payments on property taxes for Oshkosh residents.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

On May 27 the City of Oshkosh reported that residents will be able to waive penalty and interest for late payments on all May 31 and July 31 installments.

However, city officials noted that if taxpayers were negligent with either of their first two installments that were due in January or March, they have forfeited their ability for any future waiver of penalty or interest.

The City of Oshkosh added that taxpayers are still encouraged to make payments by the due date if they are able to do so by mailing in their payment or use the city’s drop box located at the front of City Hall on 215 Church Avenue.

City officials said that any payments made after July 31 must be made to the Winnebago County
Treasurer.

The Oshkosh Common Council announced that the waiver of late penalties and interest will end on October 1.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"