Oshkosh Corporation planning furloughs, temporary plant shutdowns due to coronavirus

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Corporation is implementing a plan that includes lower salaries, furloughs, temporary plant shutdowns, and other reductions of discretionary spending.

The company announced its second-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of $68.6 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to $128.5 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.

Oshkosh Corp. says consolidated net sales for the second quarter decreased 9.7 percent to $1.80 billion compared to last year’s second quarter. The company says this is a result of significantly lower sales in the access equipment segment and lower fire and emergency segment sales, offset in part by high defense segment sales.

“Consolidated operating income in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 decreased 23.9 percent to $133.6 million, or 7.4 percent of sales, compared to $175.6 million, or 8.8 percent of sales, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019,” Oshkosh Corp. says in the report. “The decrease in consolidated operating income was primarily due to lower consolidated sales volume and an adverse product mix, offset in part by lower incentive compensation accruals and lower intangible asset amortization.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the daily lives of people around the world, and I am proud of the way our team members have continued to safely manufacture our products that are used by so many front-line professionals,” stated Wilson R. Jones, Oshkosh Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered adjusted earnings per share of $1.25 on sales of $1.8 billion during a challenging period for all companies. We remain committed to delivering mission-critical fire trucks, defense vehicles, refuse collection vehicles, concrete mixers and access equipment for those everyday heroes that build, serve and protect communities around the world.

“Oshkosh delivers essential products and services and we have large customer backlogs in both our defense and fire & emergency segments, providing good visibility for these businesses well into fiscal 2021. Despite excellent visibility in these two segments, we are facing uncertain demand in the access equipment and commercial segments as well as potential disruptions with supply chain continuity and team member availability in all of our segments. Our integrated supply chain is collaborating across the world to pursue alternatives with our supply partners and communicate frequently with our people to mitigate these risks.”

Jones explains how the company is responding to challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic:

“We quickly responded to uncertainties caused by COVID-19 to our customers, our suppliers, and our business as well by reducing production levels and implementing a company-wide cost reduction plan that targets $80 million to $100 million in savings for the second half of fiscal 2020. The plan includes lower salaries, with executives and board members taking larger decreases; furloughs; temporary plant shutdowns; reduced travel expenses and project and other discretionary spending reductions.”

“We believe these are the right actions for our Company as we stay nimble and close to our team members, customers, and suppliers. Our balance sheet is strong and our liquidity of approximately $1.2 billion at March 31 positions us well to navigate through the global pandemic. I am confident that Oshkosh will emerge stronger as we work to get to the other side of this global crisis,” said Jones.

The coronavirus pandemic is causing sales in some aspects to decrease. Oshkosh Corporation references fire and emergency segment net sales, which decreased 9.7 percent to $255.6 million due to delayed deliveries from a supplier quality issue and travel restrictions related to the coronavirus, preventing customers from inspecting and accepting vehicles.

For a full overview of the Oshkosh Corporation’s fiscal report, include the factors reportedly affecting second-quarter results, visit the Oshkosh Corporation’s website.

