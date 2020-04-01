Oshkosh: Eden Meadows members self-quarantine after resident diagnosed with COVID-19

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Miravida Living announced on Thursday that a resident in one of its rehabilitation facilities, Eden Meadows, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The living facility says the patient has been transferred back to the hospital to receive treatment for the virus.

Miravida also reports, “Some of the members of the Eden Meadows team are symptomatic and are currently in self-quarantine.”

The organization says it is making arrangements to have those members tested for coronavirus.

According to Miravida, it has notified public health officials and is following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread.”

