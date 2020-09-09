Oshkosh elementary school going virtual ‘due to staff needing to quarantine’

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Another Oshkosh school is transitioning to virtual learning due to staff needing to quarantine after a coronavirus exposure.

The Oshkosh School District says Washington Elementary will transition to virtual learning on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Families with Washington Elementary were notified of the change Tuesday night.

School district officials tell WFRV Local 5 that Washington families were informed on September 3 that an individual at the school had tested positive for COVID-19.

“At that time, the learning model was not impacted. However, the resulting required exposure quarantine periods led to last night’s decision,” according to the school district.

According to the letter sent to Washington families, “a significant number of our staff at Washington are unable to provide in-person instruction.”

Washington Elementary “will return to Hybrid Learning as soon as its staffing situation allows,” the letter continues.

Many schools in Northeast Wisconsin are adjusting after individuals test positive for COVID-19. Affected schools include Heritage School in De Pere, Parkview Middle School in Ashwaubenon, Hemlock Creek School in the School District of West De Pere, and the Primary School in the Luxemburg-Casco School District. The Kimberly School District and St. Mary’s Springs Academy in Fond du Lac have also reported positive COVID-19 cases.

