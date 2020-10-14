FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh holiday parade canceled

Coronavirus

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Another holiday parade has been canceled this year.

According to Downtown Oshkosh, the parade, scheduled for Nov. 12, has been canceled.

Green Bay and Manitowoc have also canceled their holiday parades in light of the coronavirus.

