OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Another holiday parade has been canceled this year.
According to Downtown Oshkosh, the parade, scheduled for Nov. 12, has been canceled.
Green Bay and Manitowoc have also canceled their holiday parades in light of the coronavirus.
Latest Stories
- Person found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park, investigation underway
- Menasha cancels city-wide trick-or-treat hours
- Cottonelle recalls flushable wipes due to possible bacterial contamination
- Oshkosh holiday parade canceled
- Two arrested for allegedly bringing drugs from Milwaukee to Manitowoc