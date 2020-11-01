Oshkosh Kennel Club agility competition returns with adjustments due to COVID-19

OSHKOSH, Wis.(WFRV)- On Sunday, the Oshkosh Kennel Club welcomed it’s members back for an agility competition with adjustments that include extra safety precautions due to COVID-19

Karen Mason, President of the Oshkosh Kennel Club, says that all of the spring and summer events that were scheduled, had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Last spring, COVID hit us pretty hard, which lead to cancellations. All of those events help us pay our bills, so this is one of the first events that we’ve been able to hold inside our building,” said Mason. Local 5 was not allowed inside the building due to capacity restrictions.

Inside the building, nearly one hundred dogs of sizes competed in the agility competition, with coveted prizes that include a nice ribbon. “Owners and their pets have been practicing on their own during the period that we were closed,” said Mason. On the floors, there are markers set up indicating proper distance and single use holding areas as dogs and their owners waited to be next. All in attendance, minus the dogs, were required to wear masks while inside the building, as the club adheres to the CDC Guidelines in place. The competition ended at 2 p.m.

For more information on upcoming events at the Oshkosh Kennel Club, you can visit their website https://www.oshkoshkennelclub.com/. Their Facebook page has photos, videos and much more: https://www.facebook.com/OshkoshKennelClub

