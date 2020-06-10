Oshkosh Library temporarily suspends services after employee tests positive for COVID-19

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Public Library is temporarily suspending curbside pickup of library materials after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

The library says that all staff who had contact with that employee are quarantining for 14 days according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials say that because the procedures for contactless curbside pickup were developed using CDC guidelines and were reviewed by the Winnebago County Health Department before implemenation, it is unlikely that library patrons experienced exposure that would put them at risk.

The library will temporarily not accept returns of library materials and the drop boxes outside the library on Mount Vernon Street will be temporarily closed. The library is now being sanitized as recommended by CDC guidelines.

Due dates for all materials have been extended to June 25. Holds placed on library materials will not be filled until further notice.

“The health and safety of our staff and community remains our top priority,” officials say. “We will continue to follow the recommendations of the CDC and the Winnebago County Health Department and will resume curbside services when it is safe for the public and library staff.”

While the library is closed to the public, they will continue to answers via phone, email, text, or online chat. For more information, visit the library’s website.

