Oshkosh North graduates students in person after a long year of pandemic learning

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District worked on a plan to allow for an in-person ceremony for months because they wanted their students to be able to celebrate after giving up so much this past year.

Braden Cooper, a Graduate of Oshkosh North High School, said, “It’s so nice to be here tonight even with limited capacity.”

Students were buzzing with excitement as they prepared to get one final shot at celebrating their senior year with family and friends.

Jackie Kiffmeyer, the Oshkosh North High School Principal, said, “Each graduate gets two tickets per household so they can have a max of up to four tickets.”

District administrators said it took a lot of hard work to put together an in person ceremony at the Menominee Nation Arena, but it was necessary to give the 2021 gradautes the ceremony they deserved.

“We are super excited to have graduation for our 2021 class,” said Kiffmeyer. “We are excited because they missed out on so many different events so to have an in-person graduation is something we worked really hard as a school district to make happen.”

Other students went into the ceremony with anticipation knowing they could only have audience participation… If there was an audience to begin with.

John Dorschner, a Graduate of Oshkosh North High School, said, “Oh yeah I’m really excited, I’m the class speaker, so I’m giving a little speech. I hope people find it funny. I’m really excited, I’m glad we can graduate in person.”

All in all students were thankful the administration provided them with a chance to graduate in person.

“I’m grateful to them,” said Cooper. “I think it would really suck not to have a graduation honestly.”

“They did a great job,” said Dorschner. “This entire year the school district, they were trying to do as much as possible for us.”