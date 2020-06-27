FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh P.D. reopens lobby to sell overnight parking permits

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department will temporarily reopen its lobby on July 1 and 2 to sell overnight parking permits.

According to authorities, the lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both days and will have social distancing practices in place during sales.

Officials say that residents coming into the lobby for a permit sale will be met with signs reminding everyone to social distance and cones to direct people in the permit sale line to stand six feet apart.

Oshkosh police share that officers will remain in the lobby and hallway areas to help enforce social distancing efforts during permit sales.

The Oshkosh Police Department decided to close all its buildings to the public back in March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To read more about the closure and how the department is still assisting the community, click here.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah prepare for shortened season amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah prepare for shortened season amid pandemic"

Inside the KBO

Thumbnail for the video titled "Inside the KBO"

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"