Oshkosh P.D. reopens lobby to sell overnight parking permits

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department will temporarily reopen its lobby on July 1 and 2 to sell overnight parking permits.

According to authorities, the lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both days and will have social distancing practices in place during sales.

Officials say that residents coming into the lobby for a permit sale will be met with signs reminding everyone to social distance and cones to direct people in the permit sale line to stand six feet apart.

Oshkosh police share that officers will remain in the lobby and hallway areas to help enforce social distancing efforts during permit sales.

The Oshkosh Police Department decided to close all its buildings to the public back in March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To read more about the closure and how the department is still assisting the community, click here.

