Oshkosh P.D. reschedule Neighborhood Night Out for October

Oshkosh P.D. reschedule Neighborhood Night Out for October

Coronavirus

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department still plans on celebrating National Night out, locally known as Neighborhood Night Out, this year with a few changes in mind.

Oshkosh Police Department announced on its Facebook page that Neighborhood Night Out (NNO) will now be held on October 6, and will follow recommendations set forth by the National Night Out organization to maintain the health and safety of the community.

Police said NNO will take place the first Tuesday in October and will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. located in various neighborhoods in the city.

The post highlighted that a variety of officers will be attending several different neighborhood block parties during NNO as an “opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”

Oshkosh officers visiting the block parties will include, the SWAT team, K-9 Unit, motorcycle, bike patrol, command staff, detectives, District Officers, and Auxiliary Police.

Oshkosh Police Department shared, “National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.”

