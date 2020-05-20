Oshkosh Parks opening in phased approach

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Parks Department has announced a phased approach to open park facilities.

According to a Wednesday release, city officials say they consulted various parks and recreation agencies and decided to begin the phased approach to open park facilities.

Starting Wednesday, May 20, the Oshkosh Parks Department will open playgrounds, athletic fields, horseshoe pits, the beach at Menominee Park, the skate park at Red Arrow Park, basketball, tennis, pickleball, and volleyball courts. Restrooms will open at:

Menominee Park

South Park

Red Arrow Park

Rainbow Memorial Park

Boatworks

Fugleberg Boat Launch

24th Avenue Boat Launch

Next week, officials say neighborhood park restrooms at Teichmiller Park and Stevens Park will open. Westhaven Circle Park restrooms will remain closed until renovations are completed over the next few weeks.

In the release, the Parks Department says, “At this time, the city does not recommend that people use these facilities because of the potential risk to contract and spread COVID-19. If citizens choose to use park facilities we advise you to:

Use at Your Own Risk

Practice social distancing and avoid close contact with others outside your household. The CDC recommends maintaining a physical distance of six feet from others.

Keep our parks safe; please stay home if you are sick.

Visitors are encouraged to bring hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes with them.

Practice good personal hygiene. Wash or sanitize your hands after touching surfaces.

Avoid touching your face. Sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of your elbow.”

Parks Department officials say equipment and other surfaces in the parks are not being wiped down. Visitors are encouraged to bring hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes with them.

The train and water rides at the Menominee Park Children’s Amusement Center are planned to open on Saturday, June 6, as is the Menominee Park Zoo. The Zoo will be limited to a maximum of 50 people at any given time.

