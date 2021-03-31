Oshkosh places face coverings ordinance in effect, masks required

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The city of Oshkosh has a face covering ordinance and it is now in effect.

According to Oshkosh, the ordinance requires face coverings of anyone over the age of five in buildings and other enclosed spaces. The ordinance will remain in effect until April 30.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate on Wednesday, but now Oshkosh’s ordinance is active since the state mandate is no longer in effect.

Oshkosh says the ordinance does create exceptions similar to orders created by states and other municipalities. The exceptions include:

  • While eating and drinking
  • When necessary to receive certain services
  • Persons with chronic upper respiratory or other medical or disabilities that may prevent or impair the person’s ability to wear a face-covering
  • Persons engaged in exercise and individuals speakers or performers

To view the ordinance visit Oshkosh’s website.

