Oshkosh Public Library to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinic every Tuesday

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Public Library will be offering a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in its building every Tuesday morning starting on September 7.

The Library shares this opportunity was made possible due to it being added to the Regional Vaccine Tour. The vaccine tour, which started in June through a partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard and the public health departments from Calumet, Outagamie, and Winnebago counties, aims to offer two free vaccine clinic locations within these counties every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Officials say one of the vaccine clinic locations for Tuesday’s vaccination was originally held at Nekimi Town Hall, however, now it will be at the Oshkosh Public Library, located on106 Washington Ave, starting September 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Officials note that the second vaccination clinics on Tuesdays from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. will continue to be located at the Fox Crossing Fire Department, located at 1326 Cold Spring Road in Fox Crossing.

Other important clinic details are as follow:

The COVID-19 vaccine is free and available to anyone 12 years and older.

Appointments are not required.

Anyone under the age of 18 needs to have a parent/guardian present.

Free transportation is available for residents of Winnebago, Outagamie and Calumet counties who need assistance to or from COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Please call Make the Ride Happen at 920-225-1719, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available during each clinic. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is subject to availability.

People are considered fully vaccinated 14 days following the completion of their vaccination series.

Pfizer is currently the only vaccine available for individuals ages 12 to 17.

Third doses, for those eligible, are available at this location.

At this time, the Regional Vaccine Tour is scheduled to run through December 16, but may be adjusted according to demand.

For more information, visit www.wcvaccine.org/regionaltour or call the Winnebago County Health Department’s COVID-19 Hotline at 920-232-3026 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.