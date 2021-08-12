Oshkosh requiring face coverings within city buildings

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Oshkosh is requiring all staff and visitors to wear face coverings within city buildings regardless of vaccination status.

According to officials, due to the increase in COVID-19 transmission rates across the county, the city will require its employees and visitors inside city buildings to wear face coverings beginning August 16.

City officials noted that face coverings will continue to be required of GO Transit riders by federal order. Oshkosh residents are also being encouraged to limit contact by using online resources on the city’s website and by using the drop box in front of City Hall.

On August 6, Door County announced they are recommending that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in indoor public spaces per the recent CDC guidance. For more information on Door County’s mask recommendation, click here.