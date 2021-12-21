Oshkosh School District to move to optional face coverings in January

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting on Jan. 15 the Oshkosh Area School District will move to optional face coverings.

According to school officials, the Oshkosh Area School District plans to move to optional face coverings effective Jan. 15. Citing vaccine accessibility as the turning point to change the district’s face covering requirement.

“We will continue to monitor and consider relevant data, conditions of the pandemic, guidance from health officials, and input from various stakeholders to keep our school communities as safe as possible,” stated Dr. Bryan Davis, OASD Superintendent of Schools.

Davis also released a video message.

The current face covering requirement ends on Jan. 7, but will be extended until Jan. 14. The extension was made to reportedly help mitigate any possible COVID spread from holiday travel and gatherings.

Additional details about the face covering plan starting Jan. 15 are:

Face coverings will still be required for all students and staff while on district transportation per federal order; this includes for all school and extracurricular/athletic activities.

Face coverings will be optional for Oshkosh Early Learning (early childhood and 4K) sites within OASD buildings. However, due to state licensing requirements, Early Childhood and Oshkosh Early Learning 4K sites within community centers will continue to follow each site’s face covering policy for students/staff.

If a high school reaches the 2% threshold for positive COVID-19 cases, face coverings will be required for athletes and the District will reinstate the Winter Sports protocol that requires weekly testing for unvaccinated athletes in order for them to not have to follow the face covering requirement for competitions. Vaccinated students would not have to wear face coverings during competitions.

Oshkosh Recreation Department programs will be face coverings optional as of January 15, 2022. The District reserves the right to modify this guideline as/if needed.

The district says they review the face covering plan throughout the school year.