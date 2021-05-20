Oshkosh School District to offer walk-in vaccine clinic on May 25

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – As a part of a partnership with the Winnebago County Health Department, the Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) will host a May 25 walk-in vaccine clinic at Oshkosh North.

The clinic will take place on Tuesday, May 25 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and a limited supply of 300 vaccine doses will be available, according to officials. The clinic will be open to anyone who is age 12 and older.

The clinic on May 25 will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. but those under the age of 18 will receive Pfizer and those 18 and older will be given a choice of available vaccines based on supply. The follow-up clinic for those that receive the Pfizer vaccine will be on June 15 at Oshkosh North.

Those that plan to attend the vaccine clinic are asked to arrive no earlier than 3:45 p.m. Parking will be available in the east parking lot near the tennis courts.

Officials say individuals cannout be vaccinated at the clinic if they have had an observed allergic reaction to any injectable medication or vaccination, or if they have had any vaccine (including the flu vaccine) within the last 14 days.

