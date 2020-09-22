Oshkosh school district transitioning to virtual learning due to spread of COVID-19

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – All schools within the Oshkosh Area School District will transition to virtual learning in response to the spread of COVID-19.

According to a Tuesday release, virtual learning will begin on Thursday, Sept. 24.

“This difficult decision was made after consulting with the Winnebago County Health Department and based on daily data monitoring, specifically seeing the number of cases and required quarantines continuing to increase, in our city and county as well as district-wide, as of today. By quickly responding to the increasing data trend we hope to stop the community-driven spread of COVID-19 within our schools, especially among asymptomatic students and staff,” the release reads.

The Oshkosh Area School District says they expect to remain in virtual learning for at least two weeks. Officials will evaluate the ability to return to in-person learning on Oct. 8 with the earliest possible date of return on Oct. 12 pending guidance from the Winnebago County Health Department.

On Monday, OASD announced Oshkosh North and Oshkosh West would transition to virtual learning. They, unlike other schools in the district, will transition to virtual learning on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

District and school leaders say they understand transitioning between learning models can be confusing and can cause a variety of emotions.

“It is clear that unless community spread of COVID-19 stops, providing in-person instruction is simply not possible. The decisions all community members make when out in public impact the District’s ability to return to and keep students and staff at school for in-person learning. Students, families, and staff members are urged to refrain from COVID-19 transmission high-risk activities outside of school. Please continue wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing, avoiding large group gatherings, and staying home when sick,” OASD says.

Multiple schools in Northeast Wisconsin will transition to virtual learning this week.

On Monday, the Hilbert School District notified parents that Hilbert High School will transition to virtual learning for just over a week in response to staffing limitations caused by COVID-19.

A West De Pere elementary school is transitioning to remote learning on Tuesday “due to an increase in absences due to COVID-19.”

The Menasha Joint School District has announced their schools will move to virtual learning by the end of the week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Last week, the Kewaunee School District announced it would move to virtual learning starting Monday, Sept. 21, and running through Friday, Oct. 2 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area. School officials say the district will return to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 5 “pending school and community metrics.”

