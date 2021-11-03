Oshkosh School District, Winnebago Co. Health set up COVID-19 clinics for students, families

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Now that the final clearance has been given to allow children ages 5 to 11 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a local school district and a health department are teaming up to allow children to get vaccinated in one location.

The Oshkosh Area School District announced Wednesday that they are teaming up with the Winnebago County Health Department to host a COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic for families with children ages 5 to 11.

The clinics will take place this month:

Monday, November 8 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Oaklawn Elmenetary School

Tuesday, November 16 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Shapiro STEM Academy

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available and follow-ups for the second shot will be made on November 29 at Oaklawn and December 7 at Shapiro. All onsite clinics are open to any Oshkosh School District student ages 5 to 11 as well as their immediate family. Children under 18-years-old must have a parent or guardian there during the shot and a signed consent form.

No appointment, identification or insurance is required.

About 120 doses are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those taking part in the clinics are asked to arrive no earlier than 3:30 p.m. once traffic has reduced from the end of the school day.

The consent form can be found here.