Oshkosh's Ascension Mercy celebrates the discharge of coronavirus ICU patient

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Ascension NE Wisconsin – Mercy Campus in Oshkosh was able to celebrate the discharge of a man who had tested positive for coronavirus in March.

According to Ascension Mercy, the 59-year-old man – who wishes to remain anonymous – was admitted on March 25 and tested positive for the virus. Officials say his condition declined rapidly and he was on a ventilator in the COVID ICU for 11 days.

Remarkably, Ascension Mercy says the man began showing signs of improvement in early April and was taken off the ventilator last Monday. On April 9, he was moved out of the COVID unit to work with physical, occupational, and speech therapists to regain his strength.

As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the man was discharged from Ascension Mercy. He will continue to receive antibiotic treatment at home and have virtual follow-ups with specialists and his primary care provider to assist in his recovery. 

He and his family are grateful  for the care he received at Ascension Mercy, “I couldn’t have imagined better care, we are extremely grateful.” 

Earlier this week, Advocate Aurora hospitals in Wisconsin and Illinois were able to celebrate the discharge of multiple coronavirus patients. For more on those patients – and to watch how doctors and nurses celebrated with them – click here.

