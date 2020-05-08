1  of  2
Oshkosh’s Pollock Water Park won’t open in 2020 due to coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh’s Pollock Community Water Park will not open in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

According to the City of Oshkosh, uncertainty of when the water park could potentially open, safety of the public and pool staff, social gathering limitations and social distancing requirement all factored into the decision.

“The health and safety of our residents and staff is of utmost importance – and this was a very
tough decision,” said Mark Rohloff, City Manager. “After taking into consideration the
continued protocols surrounding physical distancing and limited group gatherings that will be
in place for the foreseeable future, and realizing we could not adequately clean and disinfect all
the common-touch surfaces throughout the facility, we believe it is the right decision for the city
and the community.”

City officials say a shortage in staffing the water park contributed to the decision. Between Parks Department staff and the Oshkosh Area School District’s Recreation Department, the staffing level was about 45 percent short of what is needed to operate the facility.

OASD’s Recreation Department provides the lifeguard staff but, because school facilities are closed, the department was unable to offer lifeguard training classes.

“We know this is disappointing news for many families and we look forward to reopening safely
in 2021,” officials said in a release.

For more information, contact the city of Oshkosh Parks Department at (920) 236-5080.

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled or adjusted, including Appleton’s Octoberfest and License to Cruise, the Green & Gold Charity Softball gameEAA AirVentureManitowoc’s Metro Jam 2020, and the Kewaunee County Fair.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

