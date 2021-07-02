Outagamie Co. to resume in-person services at public facilities, masks required

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Outagamie County will reopen its public facilities to in-person services starting July 6.

According to officials, all members of the public will be required to wear masks. The delta variant of COVID-19 was given as a specific reason why.

“With increasing levels of vaccination, we feel it is time to return to the level of in-person service that was in place prior to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency and open up our facilities to the public,” says Tom Nelson, Outagamie County Executive.

