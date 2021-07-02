FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Outagamie Co. to resume in-person services at public facilities, masks required

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Outagamie County will reopen its public facilities to in-person services starting July 6.

According to officials, all members of the public will be required to wear masks. The delta variant of COVID-19 was given as a specific reason why.

“With increasing levels of vaccination, we feel it is time to return to the level of in-person service that was in place prior to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency and open up our facilities to the public,” says Tom Nelson, Outagamie County Executive.

There was no further information provided, Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

D1 WIAA State Championship

Kyle and Matt 4pm Live Hit

Bay Port plunders Eau Claire Memorial 8-1 on its way to Division I state baseball championship game

D1 State Championship Kyle Malzhan

Denmark claims first state baseball championship

Marinette's season wraps up in state semifinal