Outagamie County Clerk of Circuit Courts suspends processing of all passport applications

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Clerk of Circuit Courts Barb Bocik announced on May 26 that the Clerk of Circuit Courts Office will be suspending the processing of all passport applications.

The city official said all passport applications will be suspended through August 1, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to The U.S. Department of State, several passport application acceptance facilities across the nation are closed to the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of State notes that individuals that are applying for or renewing a passport should expect significant delays of several months.

For more information or to check your passport acceptance facility to determine if it is open and accepting applications click here.

