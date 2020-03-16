Outagamie County confirms first case of coronavirus

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY Wis. (WFRV) – Outagamie County Public Health (OCPH) and Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Outagamie County. The patient is isolated and OCPH is investigating anyone who has been in close contact with the patient. Contacts are to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure.

“We remain vigilant in our efforts to prevent the spread of infection to others in the community,” said Outagamie County Health Officer Mary Dorn. “Now is the time to practice social distancing and maintain good hygiene to prevent the spread of the disease.”

Social distancing and hand washing are crucial to slowing the spread of COVID-19. The entire community is urged to support these efforts. Social distancing means avoiding crowds and increasing the space between you and another person, ideally six feet. Do NOT shake hands.

If you are experiencing MILD or MODERATE symptoms, such as fever, runny nose or cough, OCPH says not go to the Emergency Room. Call your primary health care provider prior to going to a clinic. This will ensure that healthcare professionals can prepare in advance should you need to receive testing or treatment.

If you are experiencing SEVERE illness, OCPH says to call your doctor’s office immediately or call ahead to the Emergency Department to let them know you may have COVID-19 so they can be prepared.

