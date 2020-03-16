1  of  27
Closings
Brown County Historical Society Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store First Presbyterian Church-Neenah First United Methodist - Appleton First United Presbyterian Church-De Pere Fond du Lac Public Schools Fox Valley Memory Project - Menasha Gillett Schools Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Green Bay Elite Sports Immanuel UCC - Neenah Iola-Scandinavia Schools Kaukauna Area Schools Life Bridge Christian Church-Howard Marinette Merryman Head Start Marinette Public Schools Moravian Church Green Bay Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Peace Lutheran - Kunesh Princeton Public and Parochial St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette Syble Hopp School The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Union Congregational United Church -GB Wisconsin Green Bay Committee to Protect Pensions

Outagamie County confirms first case of coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY Wis. (WFRV) – Outagamie County Public Health (OCPH) and Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Outagamie County. The patient is isolated and OCPH is investigating anyone who has been in close contact with the patient.  Contacts are to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

“We remain vigilant in our efforts to prevent the spread of infection to others in the community,” said Outagamie County Health Officer Mary Dorn. “Now is the time to practice social distancing and maintain good hygiene to prevent the spread of the disease.”

Social distancing and hand washing are crucial to slowing the spread of COVID-19. The entire community is urged to support these efforts. Social distancing means avoiding crowds and increasing the space between you and another person, ideally six feet.  Do NOT shake hands.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin

If you are experiencing MILD or MODERATE symptoms, such as fever, runny nose or cough, OCPH says not go to the Emergency Room. Call your primary health care provider prior to going to a clinic. This will ensure that healthcare professionals can prepare in advance should you need to receive testing or treatment.

If you are experiencing SEVERE illness, OCPH says to call your doctor’s office immediately or call ahead to the Emergency Department to let them know you may have COVID-19 so they can be prepared.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"