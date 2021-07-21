Outagamie County Fair returns after 2020 hiatus

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – The theme for the 2021 Outagamie County Fair is “Blue Jeans and Country Dreams,” and it has been a dream for some in attendance after last year’s Coronavirus Pandemic-related cancellation. “I’m very excited, I’m going on the rides,” said Evelyn Silha, age 9. Silha, joined by local teacher Angie Arneson, was all smiles on opening day. “It’s something that I enjoy every year. I’m a teacher, so I like looking at my students’ exhibits and my friends’ exhibits,” said Arneson.

It wouldn’t be a County Fair if you didn’t talk about food. There is a variety this year, but some choose to stick to the classics. “We have pizza here, nachos, pretzels, and fresh-squeezed lemonade,” said Hailey Miller of Charlie’s. Miller’s family owns the business, which was affected by the shut down last year. “It was hard, but we are so glad to be back,” said Miller.

The Fair is also an educational experience in the farming field. “This has always been an important part of Outagamie County, the dairy aspect has been very important,” said Kris Kimball of Outagamie County Fair. Kimball says the kids really enjoy it and learn at the same time. “We want the kids to get a hands-on experience and that goes for the one who works the Fair as well,” said Kimball.

Hand sanitizing stations have always been a staple at County Fairs and this year is no exception. Fair organizers are glad to see the smiling faces. “It’s absolutely great to be back, with a full carnival, grandstanding events, and our exhibits,” said Brian Stille, Fair Manager. The Fair runs through Sunday. For more information, visit their website.