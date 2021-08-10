FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Outagamie County in ‘high level’ of community spread, masks encouraged

(WFRV) – The Outagamie County Public Health Divison is encouraging residents to wear a mask and the county experiences a high level of community transmission.

According to officials, the COVID-19 vaccine is still the best way to stop the spread of the virus. Another mitigation strategy is wearing a mask, which is currently encouraged to individuals.

“As the Delta variant continues its spread in our county, region and state, we are asking everyone to do their part in our communities to help stop the transmission,” said Natalie Vandeveld, public health officer/manager for Outagamie County Public Health.

Outagamie County is reportedly directing the public to continue to view the CDC data online.

Officials are asking the public to get vaccinated.

“The best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community is by getting fully vaccinated, and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are able,” said Thomas Nelson, Outagamie County Executive.

