Outagamie County issues its own ‘Safer at Home’ order

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Outagamie County has issued a Safer-at-Home order, effectively extending Governor Tony Evers’ order that established public restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The county joins a growing initiative that includes Brown County, the City of Appleton, the City of Menasha, which have issued similar orders following Wednesday’s Wisconsin Supreme Court decision to void Gov. Evers’ Safer at Home order. Outagamie County’s order went into effect at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, according to county health officials.

Outagamie County Executive, Tom Nelson, emphasized that the order’s primary purpose is to safeguard the public and Outagamie County continues to see that as its top priority.

“We’re working to pick up where the Badger Bounce Back plan left off,” Nelson said. “We’re guided by the science, and I value and support the direction provided by our Public Health Officer. The

continuation of social distancing and the staged reopening of businesses presents the best strategy for preventing the spread of this dangerous virus.”

Mary Dorn, Public Health Officer and Deputy Health & Human Services Director for Outagamie County, underscored the shared mission of area health departments.

“As health officer, it is my responsibility to follow our mission to prevent disease and injury, promote wellness, and protect the health of the community,” Dorn said We are working collaboratively with Brown, Calumet and Winnebago County along with the City of Appleton and Menasha local health departments to continue all parts of the Safer-at-Home order.”

Outagamie’s Public Health Division and Department of Emergency Management are working in concert with the healthcare systems and public health departments from Calumet County, Winnebago County, City of Appleton, and City of Menasha to partner with the Wisconsin National Guard to operate the COVID-19 testing site to meet testing demand in the Fox Valley.

Testing at the Fox Valley Technical College has been extended through May 22.

