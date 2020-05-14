1  of  2
Live Now
Governor Evers addressing state Supreme Court ‘Safer at Home’ ruling Fox Valley Local Governments Reinstating Safer at Home Order
1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Outagamie County issues its own ‘Safer at Home’ order

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Outagamie County has issued a Safer-at-Home order, effectively extending Governor Tony Evers’ order that established public restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The county joins a growing initiative that includes Brown County, the City of Appleton, the City of Menasha, which have issued similar orders following Wednesday’s Wisconsin Supreme Court decision to void Gov. Evers’ Safer at Home order. Outagamie County’s order went into effect at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, according to county health officials.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Outagamie County Executive, Tom Nelson, emphasized that the order’s primary purpose is to safeguard the public and Outagamie County continues to see that as its top priority.

“We’re working to pick up where the Badger Bounce Back plan left off,” Nelson said. “We’re guided by the science, and I value and support the direction provided by our Public Health Officer. The
continuation of social distancing and the staged reopening of businesses presents the best strategy for preventing the spread of this dangerous virus.”

Mary Dorn, Public Health Officer and Deputy Health & Human Services Director for Outagamie County, underscored the shared mission of area health departments.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

“As health officer, it is my responsibility to follow our mission to prevent disease and injury, promote wellness, and protect the health of the community,” Dorn said We are working collaboratively with Brown, Calumet and Winnebago County along with the City of Appleton and Menasha local health departments to continue all parts of the Safer-at-Home order.”

Outagamie’s Public Health Division and Department of Emergency Management are working in concert with the healthcare systems and public health departments from Calumet County, Winnebago County, City of Appleton, and City of Menasha to partner with the Wisconsin National Guard to operate the COVID-19 testing site to meet testing demand in the Fox Valley.

Testing at the Fox Valley Technical College has been extended through May 22.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"