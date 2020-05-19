1  of  2
Closings
Outagamie County Parks closes Plamann Lake for the season

Coronavirus

Road Trip: Plamann Park

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Plamann Lake will remain closed for the season, according to the Outagamie County Parks Department.

Parks Director Loren Dieck suggested that the decision to close was made in the interest of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“After careful consideration and due to the uncertainty of when we might be able to open, we’re taking action to protect staff and the public,” he said.

Unlike many public swimming pools, Plamann Lake is untreated and its capacity to contain microorganisms is uncertain.

“We don’t know how the virus reacts in freshwater, and our lake is not chlorinated,” Dieck added. “Our inflatable water features have numerous common touch points that staff cannot sanitize frequently enough. Given that social distancing is recommended, we can’t safely perform in-service staff training, since it requires hands-on rescue training.”

Additional information is also available through our website at outagamie.org/parks.

