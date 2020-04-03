Outagamie County reports first death due to coronavirus

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – On April 3, the Outagamie County Public Health (OCPH) reported the first death due to COVID-19 in the area.

According to OCPH Officer Mary Dorn, “We are saddened by the loss of a community member, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to their loved ones and friends.”

She continues, “With community spread occurring in our communities, we must practice social distancing, maintain good hygiene, and other Safer At Home Order guidance to prevent the continued spread of the disease.”

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health’s daily update, as of 2 p.m. on April 3, there have been 1,912 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus and 37 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Wisconsin.

To read about how you can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 according to health experts click here.

