Outagamie County requiring temperature screenings at certain facilities starting Monday

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Outagamie County will begin implementing additional safety screening measures in numerous facilities on Monday, Oct. 19, in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases and capacity concerns at local health care systems from increased hospitalizations.

Starting Monday, the county will require temperature screening at public points of access to most county facilities.

Appleton International Airport, County Parks Shelters/Restrooms, and county facilities leased and controlled by private entities are excluded.

Outagamie County reports that Brewster Village is operating under stricter DHS guidelines for Health Care facilities.

Entrance to county facilities is discouraged if any of the following are present:

Symptoms of COVID-19

Fever equal to or higher than 100.4 o F

F Currently under evaluation for COVID-19 (for example, waiting for the results of a viral test to confirm infection)

Diagnosed with COVID-19 and not yet cleared to discontinue isolation

Identified as a close contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and, as such, have been advised to quarantine

Anyone with a temperature equal to or higher than 100.4oF will not be permitted access to county facilities. County services will be rescheduled or provided in an alternative manner.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson called the measures prudent:

“We’re not taking any chances,” he says. “From the outset of this pandemic, we’ve been attentive to avoiding the possibility of overrunning our health care systems. We’re at a crucial juncture, so we need to do everything we can to flatten Outagamie’s transmission curve.”

