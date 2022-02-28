MONDAY 2/28/2022 1:54 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,381,488 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 11,921 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, the state’s Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting 27,378 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta) and 8,817 cases of B.1.1.529/BA.1 (Omicron).

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 1,381,488 1,380,047 (+340) Received one dose of vaccine 3,726,771 (63.9%) 3,724,771 (63.9%) (2/24) Fully vaccinated 3,520,501 (60.4%) 3,516,269 (60.3%) (2/24) COVID-19 deaths 11,921 11,887 (+34) Ever hospitalized 58,699 58,612 (+87) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 720 patients. Of those, 150 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 22.5% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports 9,287,704 vaccines and 1,919,411 booster doses have been administered in WI as of Feb. 28.

As of Wednesday, February 23, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, no counties are experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, 43 are in the very high range, 29 show high levels, while no counties are in the medium or low range.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels.

Of Northeast Wisconsin counties in very high case activity levels, zero counties are showing growth.

Two counties, Fond du Lac County and Menominee County, are seeing no significant change in very high levels.

Green Lake, Marinette, Waushara, and Winnebago County are shrinking in very high COVID-91 case activity levels.

In the high range of Northeast Wisconsin counties, none are showing any growth in case activity levels.

Counties in Northeast Wisconsin showing no significant change in high levels are Oconto and Shawano County.

Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Waupaca County are the Northeast Wisconsin counties showing shrinking high case levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing medium, or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.