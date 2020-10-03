Over 2,800 new positive COVID-19 cases and 19 virus-related deaths reported by Wisconsin DHS

SATURDAY 10/3/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 130,798 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,372 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 24,035, or 18.4%, are active, according to DHS. Yesterday, 23,005, or 18%, of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, were considered active.

Of the 26,647 test results available today, 9.3% were positive. Yesterday, 20% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,456,763 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,587,561 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Thursday, a total of 663 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 181are in an ICU. A total of 2,185 hospital beds, or 19% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin 7-day average, per DHS

Wisconsin has seen 1,372 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1% have died.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 30, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.

Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Green Lake County reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.

Last week, Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties were reporting upward trends in activity level.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 130,798 127,906 (+2,892) Active cases 24,035 (18.4%) 23,005 (18%) Recovered cases 105,373 (80.6%) 103,530 (81%) Negative cases 1,456,763 1,445,571 (+11,192) Patients hospitalized 663 669 (-6) COVID-19 patients in ICU 181 208 (-27) Hospital beds available 2,185 (19%) 2,030 (+155) Ever hospitalized 7,588 (5.8%) 7,506 (+82) COVID-19 deaths 1,372 (1%) 1,353 (+19) Note: Patients hospitalized, patients in the ICU, and available hospital beds up to date as of 4 p.m. the previous day.

Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 case totals

Latest Stories