Over 2,800 new positive COVID-19 cases and 19 virus-related deaths reported by Wisconsin DHS

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 130,798 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,372 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 24,035, or 18.4%, are active, according to DHS. Yesterday, 23,005, or 18%, of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, were considered active.
Of the 26,647 test results available today, 9.3% were positive. Yesterday, 20% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,456,763 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,587,561 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Thursday, a total of 663 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 181are in an ICU. A total of 2,185 hospital beds, or 19% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
Wisconsin 7-day average, per DHS
Wisconsin has seen 1,372 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1% have died.
As of Wednesday, Sept. 30, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.
Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.
Green Lake County reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.
Last week, Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties were reporting upward trends in activity level.
The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|130,798
|127,906 (+2,892)
|Active cases
|24,035 (18.4%)
|23,005 (18%)
|Recovered cases
|105,373 (80.6%)
|103,530 (81%)
|Negative cases
|1,456,763
|1,445,571 (+11,192)
|Patients hospitalized
|663
|669 (-6)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|181
|208 (-27)
|Hospital beds available
|2,185 (19%)
|2,030 (+155)
|Ever hospitalized
|7,588 (5.8%)
|7,506 (+82)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,372 (1%)
|1,353 (+19)
Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 case totals
