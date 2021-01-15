Over 2k new positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, adding 32 new deaths

FRIDAY 1/15/2021 1:58 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 518,251 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 5,322 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 27,611 (5.3%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 27,862 (5.4%) yesterday.

A total of 2,945,882 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 8,040 test results available today, 28.22% were positive. DHS says 2,427,631 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Thursday afternoon, a total of 998 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 229 are in an ICU. A total of 1,947 hospital beds, or 18% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently zero patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, down from three patients yesterday. Since Jan. 8, the alternative care facility has seen 170 total patients.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 518,251 515,982 (+2,269) Active cases 27,611 (5.3%) 27,862 (5.4%) Recovered cases 485,157 (93.6%) 482,669 (93.6%) Negative tests 2,427,631 2,421,860 (+5,771) Patients at alternate care facility 0 0 (-0) Patients hospitalized 998 1,025 (-27) COVID-19 patients in ICU 229 224 (+4) Hospital beds available 1,947 (18%) 1,917 (+30) Ever hospitalized 22,923 (4.4%) 22,804 (+119) COVID-19 deaths 5,322 (1.0%) 5,290 (+32) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Jan. 11, a total of 420,200 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin and 266,675 vaccines have been shipped. DHS reports, 151,518 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin. Of those vaccines administered, 96,467 were Pfizer, and 55,051 were Moderna.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 13, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level – including one Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing critically high case activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing critically high activity levels, no counties are reporting a growing trajectory in disease activity.

Menominee County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing no significant change in critically high case activity levels.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels with growing disease activity are Marinette, Outagamie, and Waupaca.

Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Oconto, Shawano, and Winnebago are the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing no significant change in very high disease activity.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties that are shrinking in very high activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, none are reporting a growing trajectory.

Green Lake and Waushara counties are reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.