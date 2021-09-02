Over 3 million Wisconsinites full vaccinated, approaching 36k ever hospitalized

THURSDAY 9/02/2021 1:50 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 665,473 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 7,638 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,626 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 67 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 2,596 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 345 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 665,473 663,132 (+2,341) Received one dose of vaccine 3,197,686 (54.9%) 3,189,538 (54.8%) Fully vaccinated 3,005,625 (51.6%) 2,999,364 (51.5%) COVID-19 deaths 7,638 7,627 Ever hospitalized 35,953 35,847 (+106) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 867 patients. Of those, 272 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 29.4% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports, 6,128,430 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

As of Wednesday, September 1, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 55 are experiencing very high COVID-19 case activity levels, 17 are experiencing high, while no counties are in the medium or low range.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing very high case activity levels, Brown, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Waupaca County are growing.

Eleven Northeast Wisconsin counties – Calumet, Door, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago County – are showing no significant change in very high COVID-19 case activity levels.

Menominee County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county showing shrinking levels of very high case activity.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high, medium, or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.