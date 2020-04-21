Over 30 gallons of hand sanitizer donated to De Pere Police, Fire/Rescue following De Pere High School challenge

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Over 30 gallons of hand sanitizer have been donated to the City of De Pere’s Police and Fire/Rescue Departments thanks to a fundraising challenge presented to De Pere High School students by teacher Chad Michalkiewicz.

“Through a series of discussions I learned that our De Pere police and fire departments were looking for additional hand sanitizer which has become very difficult to purchase,” says Michalkiewicz. “At about the same time, I read how Northwoods Distillery in Minocqua was changing over their production lines from spirits to hand sanitizer.

A day before spring break, Michalkiewicz says he presented a challenge to students in his Leadership class – reach out to five people you know during break. The goal was to collect as much money as they could to purchase sanitizer from Northwoods Distillery to donate to area first responders and others in need.

Hand sanitizer at Northern Waters in Minoqua | Photo courtesy of Unified School District of De Pere

“Our Leadership class is grounded in the concept of servant leadership. Leaders grow through service to others, sharing what you have and doing what you can despite your personal circumstances. The kids really grasp the approach and have shown tremendous willingness to give of themselves.”

Previous Leadership class students and players from the De Pere High School football team which Michalkiewicz coaches joined the effort, according to the Unified School District of De Pere.

Students had until Monday, the last day of break, to beat the challenge. In just four days, $1,875 was raised – enough to buy supplies for the city departments and a few local businesses. School officials say more than $700 remained. That money was contributed to the school district’s free lunch/breakfast/weekend meal distribution program.

De Pere High School senior Sophie Hubbard said she got involved to help ease the burden for people whose jobs are essential.

“The ones still working during this crazy time are risking their health in order to aid others in the community. I felt the least we could do is supply those working with some hand sanitizer to possibly help them feel better equipped while they work their hardest to continue supplying food and products to the community,” she said.

Juniors Bennett Spaeth and Maddax Shinners expressed their desire to help ease the load for front line workers and the community as a whole.

“I thought this was a great way to show that we are all in it together as a city. I hope this inspires other people to help out in this chaotic period,” said Spaeth.

Shinners said he appreciated the chance to demonstrate servant leadership and bring the community together.

“During this time there is so much stress, fear, and uncertainty. Giving back to those who give so much to us can go a long way.”

