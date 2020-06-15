Over $300,000 emergency relief grants awarded to local nonprofits

FILE – This April 23, 2020, file photo shows President Donald J. Trump’s name printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the new coronavirus outbreak in San Antonio. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is suing the federal government over its denial of federal coronavirus relief payments to U.S. citizens who are married to immigrants without social security numbers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Forty-nine nonprofit organizations across Wisconsin were awarded over $300,000 in emergency relief grants to help support the services they provide during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director of the Wisconsin Humanities Council, Dena Wortzel said, “We put great care into reviewing the 111 applications received, weighing factors such as need, location, strength of their public humanities work, and audience.”

Wortzel continued, “From paying the salaries of furloughed employees to Plexiglas barriers and protective equipment necessary for safe re-opening, we saw so much need.”

The Council says another round of grants will be awarded to more nonprofits in the coming months and applications will be available from June 15 to July 15.

“Many of these organizations have vastly reduced revenue due to canceled fundraisers, lost ticket sales, and loss of donations from supporters who can’t afford to give now. This is a small step to alleviate the pain the creative and cultural sector of Wisconsin is feeling as we face the challenges ahead,” says Wortzel.

Out of the 49 nonprofits awarded grants, 13 of them were local nonprofit organizations in our area including:

Children’s Museum of Fond du Lac

Door County Historical Society

Ephraim Historical Foundation

Family Resource Center of Sheboygan County/Literacy Council of Sheboygan County

Farnsworth Public Library/Oconto

History Museum at the Castle

Kewaunee Public Library

Manitowoc County Historical Society

Marinette and Oconto Counties Literary Council, Inc.

Neenah Historical Society

Sheboygan County Historical Research Center

Sheboygan County Historical Society

Sturm Memorial Library – City of Manawa

