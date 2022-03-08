TUESDAY 3/8/2022 1:54 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,385,146 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 12,157 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, the state’s Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting 27,379 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta) and 9,747 cases of B.1.1.529/BA.1 (Omicron).

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 1,385,146 1,384,788 (+367) Received one dose of vaccine 3,731,311 (64.0%) 3,730,696 (64.0%) Fully vaccinated 3,528,397 (60.5%) 3,527,508 (60.5%) COVID-19 deaths 12,157 12,113 (+44) Ever hospitalized 59,072 59,030 (+42) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 554 patients. Of those, 105 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 18.7% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports 9,319,636 vaccines and 1,935,605 booster doses have been administered in WI as of March 8.

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

As of Wednesday, March 2, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, no counties are experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, 6 are in the very high range, 66 show high levels, while no counties are in the medium or low range.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels.

Of Northeast Wisconsin counties in very high case activity levels, zero counties are showing growth.

Menominee County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county showing no significant change in very high levels.

No counties in Northeast Wisconsin are showing shrinking very high COVID-19 case activity levels.

In the high range of Northeast Wisconsin counties, none are showing any growth in case activity levels.

Counties in Northeast Wisconsin showing no significant change in high levels are Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Waupaca, and Waushara County.

Brown, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, and Winnebago County are the Northeast Wisconsin counties showing shrinking high case levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing medium, or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.