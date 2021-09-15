Over 3k new positive COVID-19 cases, 20 new confirmed COVID-related deaths

WEDNESDAY 9/15/2021 1:58 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 687,101 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 7,791 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,577 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 67 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 4,263 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 338 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).

Today's Total Yesterday's Total positive cases 687,101 683,717 (+3,426) Received one dose of vaccine 3,252,870 (55.9%) 3,247,083 (55.8%) Fully vaccinated 3,060,694 (52.6%) 3,054,188 (52.5%) COVID-19 deaths 7,791 7,771 Ever hospitalized 37,300 37,103 (+197) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 987 patients. Of those, 303 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 30.1% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports, 6,238,991 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

As of Wednesday, September 8, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 56 are experiencing very high COVID-19 case activity levels, 16 are experiencing high, while no counties are in the medium or low range.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing very high case activity levels, no counties are reporting a growing trajectory.

Ten Northeast Wisconsin counties – Brown, Door, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago County – are showing no significant change in very high COVID-19 case activity levels.

Calumet, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, and Waupaca County are the Northeast Wisconsin counties showing shrinking levels of very high case activity.

Menominee County is the only county showing no significant change in high case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing medium, or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.