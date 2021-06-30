Over 83% hospital beds in use, WI adds 75 new positive COVID-19 cases

WEDNESDAY 6/30/2021, 1:48 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 612,801 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 7,308 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,382 known cases of B.1.1.7, 62 cases of B.1.351, 648 cases of B.1.427/B.1.429 variants, 36 cases of B.1.617.2, and 273 cases of the P.1 variant.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 612,801 612,732 (+75) Received one dose of vaccine 2,924,168 (50.2%) 2,919,229 (50.1%) Fully vaccinated 2,728,670 (46.9%) 2,721,267 (46.7%) COVID-19 deaths 7,308 7,306 (+0 new confirmed) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating the reports on the weekends.

The Wisconsin DHS is no longer reporting the number of patients ever hospitalized, active, and recovered COVID-19 cases.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 116 patients. Of those, 35 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 27.0% of hospitalized COVID patients.

As of June 29, DHS is reporting a total of 6,809,515 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 5,581,749 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

As of Wednesday, June 23, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 7 are experiencing high COVID-19 case activity levels, 54 are experiencing medium, while 11 are in the lows.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, none are reporting a growing trajectory.

Waupaca County is reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

No counties are reporting a shrinking high case activity level.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing no change in medium case activity are Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago County.

Oconto County is the Northeast Wisconsin county shrinking in medium case activity levels.

The Northeast Wisconsin county experiencing low case activity levels is Calumet County, which is seeing no significant change.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.