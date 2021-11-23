Over 900k COVID booster doses given in Wisconsin, death toll sits at 8,900

TUESDAY 11/23/2021 1:52 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 856,056 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 8,900 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,742 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 77 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 16,398 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 305 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 856,056 851,725 (+4,331) Received one dose of vaccine 3,419,988 (58.7%) 3,417,640 (58.7%) Fully vaccinated 3,254,066 (55.9%) 3,251,688 (55.8%) COVID-19 deaths 8,900 8,860 (+40) Ever hospitalized 45,393 45,205 (+188) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 1,094 patients. Of those, 301 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 28.1% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports, 7,544,704 vaccines and 915,428 booster doses have been administered in Wisconsin.

As of Wednesday, November 17, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 16 counties are experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, 56 are in very high levels, while no counties are in the high, medium, or low range.

Calumet County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county seeing growth in critically high case activity levels.

One Northeast Wisconsin county is seeing no significant change in critically high levels – Marinette County.

Of Northeast Wisconsin counties shrinking in critically high case activity levels, no counties are seeing a decline in cases.

Six Northeast Wisconsin counties – Brown, Fond du Lac, Menominee, Outagamie, Waushara, and Winnebago County – are seeing growth in very high case activity levels.

Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing no significant change in very high case activity levels – Door, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Oconto, Shawano, and Waupaca County.

One Northeast Wisconsin county, Kewaunee County, is shrinking in very high case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high, medium, or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.